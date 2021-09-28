How to know the likes you have given on Instagram

No one can deny that Instagram is one of the best known social networks. While it is true that other alternatives such as TikTok or ClubHouse, the popular app owned by Facebook is a resounding success. Proof of this are the tens of millions of users who enter this social network of photography every day to see the different publications of the people they follow. In addition, one of the most interesting things that this app offers is the possibility of communicating with others through different gestures. And one of the best known is the famous Instagram Like. A heart-shaped symbol that is responsible for making it clear that a publication has interested us. The problem is that sometimes the updates of the app do not sit very well with this social network. So you can know the publications you have liked on Instagram For example, before we could very easily see the publications we have liked from the main page. But now it is quite difficult to know which publications you have given the happy heart to. Yes, the truth is that, as you will see later, the function to know how many Likes you have put on Instagram is quite hidden, but you can access it directly from your profile. To do this, all you have to do is follow the following steps to see your history of likes on Instagram. Let’s see how to access this function of the social network. Open the Instagram application Now, click on your profile (located in the lower right part of the screen) You will see that in the upper right there is a symbol with three bars. Click on it. Within the different options that appear, click on the gear to access Settings. Once you are in Settings, you should look for the Account option. You will see different options available. Now, all you have to do is go down until you find the option Publications that you liked. Click on it to see how many likes you have put since using Instagram. As you may have seen, this tool with which to know the number of publications you have liked on Instagram is a bit hidden, but it will help you remember those photos that you have liked so much. Keep in mind that the publications are shown as a block, so you must click on the “+” button located at the bottom if you want to access older content. >