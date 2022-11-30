How to know in Windows 11 the battery status of your laptop

One of the important components that laptops have is the battery. This is basic to be able to use the equipment anywhere, as is its mission, obtaining a good user experience in terms of autonomy. Well, if you have a computer with Windows 11 you want to know the status of the component, there is a way to achieve it that is quite effective and that not many know about. Inside the Microsoft operating system there is a function that allows you to generate a fairly complete report on the status of the battery. Obviously, it is much more than what Windows 11 shows by default: which is nothing more than the percentage of charge that the element has. This, obviously, is insufficient for many, since it is unknown if the component is reaching the end of its useful life – and, unfortunately, it must be replaced. The fact is that this can be achieved in a fairly simple way. This is how you generate a battery report in Windows 11 It is not difficult to achieve this on the laptop you have, obviously on a desktop model it does not make sense to execute the action because it does not include any battery. The fact is that one of the things that you must keep in mind is that, in order to perform the operation, you have to start the computer with a user account that has Administrator privileges. If this is not the case, you will not be able to perform the actions necessary to generate the report we are talking about. Now, open a Command Prompt window. To do this, type in the Run menu “cmd” and, in the shortcut that appears, click with the right mouse button. Among the options that you will see in the context menu that you will now see, select Run as administrator. In the window that appears, you must type the following command: “powercfg /batteryreport”. The report will start to be generated and this may take a while depending on the power of the Windows 11 computer you have. It is important that you do not close the Command Prompt window, otherwise the process will stop. When you see a completion message, what is generated is an HTML file that you can view with the browser you usually use. Data that is helpful Among the data that you will see is the charge that the battery has, which may not coincide with that of the computer itself due to the degradation it has suffered (this is basic information that tells you if the health of the component is adequate or, otherwise, if you have to think about changing it). You will even see data such as the historical and recent use of the element itself, which will allow you to know if you optimize it or not. >