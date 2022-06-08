How to know in WhatsApp the time of the last connection of someone who blocked you

It is possible that for some reason a contact has blocked you on WhatsApp. This can be a nuisance if you have to review information about her, such as the last time she logged in. Well, this can be achieved without having to talk to her and with an ease that will surprise you.

The truth is that it is curious that, despite the blockade you have, you can know this information that belongs to the private sphere of each person. But, for work reasons or with the children, it can be a good way to have the necessary control so that things do not get out of hand. The point is that no need to install absolutely anything on the smartphone, you can know the indicated data… but you will need a buddy, we already warned you about this.

The steps you have to take in WhatsApp

One of the things you should keep in mind is that it is most likely that the person in question will not find out about anything, something that can be positive for your interests. Therefore, the action you will perform will pass completely unnoticedbut it is true that you have to be fast, otherwise you may find that what you need to happen happens too quickly.

The first thing you have to do is enter WhatsApp and, once inside, you must contact a friend who has the contact in question in their agenda.

Then, you must create a group in which you must be in (ideally before the other person, since in this way they may not know that you are there). By the way, blocking in general does not affect groups…

Now, when the person whose last connection time you want to know comes in, you must send a message. Check that everyone has reviewed it, for which you have to use the Info option by pressing continuously on the message to bring up a menu with this option.

At that moment, the data you want to know will appear and, therefore, you already have it in your possession.

As you can see, it is not particularly difficult to know information on WhatsApp that, in principle, should not be within your reach. The use of groups and a buddy is vital, and the complication is not very high because you don’t risk anything in your terminal or messaging application account. Not bad, right?