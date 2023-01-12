How to know if your Twitter account has limited activity (or shadowban)

- Advertisement -

It is very possible that for some time now you have noticed that the impact of your messages on the social network Twitter is not the same as before (and the same happens with the responses you make to what others do). But your account is still active and therefore you don’t really know what’s going on. Very possibly what happens to you is that the company has limited you, which is known as a shadowban. And what exactly is this? Well, it is an action carried out by the social network when it detects that an account performs a practice that does not fit with its conditions and, therefore, limits the user’s online participation, but without the user having a clear record of it. It could be said that it is a limited expulsion, but in the shadows. Thus, the published content is reduced in scope, which means that you can see the tweet, but for the rest of the community it goes unnoticed. The reasons for suffering this limitation on Twitter Well, basically the action is executed when some of the conditions of use that the social network has established for its user are breached. Some examples of what we say is that content that is not real is shared; that purchase of followers is detected; be clear that actions are automated with applications that are not allowed; and, even, that the profile that one has is not perfectly identified. If you have done something like this, it is very possible that at some point you will suffer a limitation or shadowban. And one of the functions that this has is that the user does not realize it and prevents him from deciding to create another profile on Twitter. At least on paper. How to know if you have been shadowbanned If you fear that your account is affected and you want to know for sure, there is a tool that you can use to find out if this is the case. You don’t have to do anything complicated for it, since you simply have to open the web that is in this link and, in it, write your username. Then click on the Check button and, then, you will receive complete information on the status of your profile. It’s all that simple. Unfortunately, there isn’t much you can do to remove the limitation other than contact Twitter to explain what may have happened. For this reason, following the guidelines for the use of the social network is much more important than it may seem because, otherwise, you can lose a profile that has been used for many years. >