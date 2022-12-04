How to know if your mobile is tapped or hacked

How can you be sure that our mobile is kept safe? Is it possible that we are suffering some hack? Unfortunately for everyone, there is always the possibility that a hacker, an ex-partner or even the press and the government, for example, They may be listening to your calls or reading your messages and emails.

For this precise reason, the question arises as to how to know if our mobile is hacked or hacked, so pay attention because below we will show you some warning signs that will tell you if your mobile is intervened or not.

General performance issues on mobile

If someone has gained access to your smartphone, they can make the mobile itself download a fake system update in order to fully access the system and its activities. What’s more, the intruder could transmit the data to internal servers, so you just have to think about all that information that is transmitted to and from your mobile.

So, regardless of the method the hacker or intruder uses, your mobile should see considerable lags in terms of overall performance and the device’s own reaction time, so keep this factor in mind at all times.

battery problems

Yes, the use of numerous applications and media to watch videos or listen to music on a mobile device indisputably causes it to increase its temperature, which in the long run can represent a direct problem with its battery. However, a hot battery can also mean that malicious software could be running in the background on your mobile.

That being said, try to keep track of the smartphone and the possible reasons why it could be hot, like if it has received sun or if you have been using many applications consecutively, for example. Also Be suspicious if it is not charging or if it runs out of battery despite not using it frequentlythose are some real warning signs.

Highest amount of mobile data used

There are many apps that can use a large amount of mobile data when you are away from home. To this, if you add the data shared with friends or family, it results in an even higher amount of data spent. Even so, surely you should know approximately how much mobile data you usually spend during the month.

So, if you do get a drastic increase in data usage and you can’t figure out why it’s happening, there’s always the possibility that a third party is intercepting your messages and sending them to an external sourcean action that the hacker or intruder will continue to do even if you are not at home with Wi-Fi, that is, it will consume data anywhere.

Appearance of suspicious messages

Always keep in mind that since it is a real suspicion of having your mobile phone tapped, you must be aware of any signal that may be reaching your smartphone, including messages that seem suspicious to you. In fact, you may receive messages with random digits, characters and symbols if there is a flaw in the hacker’s software, for example.

In the same way, it can happen that the mobile starts sending messages or emails to your contacts, so if they notify you that this is happening, it is likely that your device is already infected and is now trying to infect the smartphones of your contacts. In any case, the advice is to be aware of any activity or movement that you do not recognize.