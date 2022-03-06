How to know if you have your electronic ID activated

For 70 years, the DNI (National Identity Document) has been the document under which identity has been granted to every person born in Spanish territory, with the General Directorate of the Police being the entity in charge of this procedure.

Through the DNI, the personal data of a person are assigned to a unique number with whom he will be associated until the day of his death. In this way, the DNI accredits the identity of the person at a physical and digital level, also allowing them to process other documents such as the passport.

Over time, the DNI has gone through a series of changes, the most significant being in 2006, when the DNIe came into force, an electronic version of this document that integrated a chip.

Later, in 2015, the DNI 3.0 was implemented, which incorporated NFC technology. Through it it is possible to carry the DNI on the mobile without problem. However, in the case of the conventional DNI, a card reader for computer, so that you can have the opportunity to configure the certificates on the internet.

Next, we explain how to carry out the configuration of the DNI for the different browsers:

Google Chrome: You must access in Settings > Show advanced options > https/ssl > Manage certificates.

You must access in firefox: You must enter in Tools > Options > Advanced > View certificates.

You must enter in Internet Explorer: You must enter in Tools > Options > Content > Certificates.

Once this is done, the next step to follow will be validate your electronic ID.

The first thing you should do is enter the website of the National Currency and Stamp Factory. Then enter in Obtain electronic certificates and then in Physical person. There you will have the options to renew or cancel the document and obtain the digital certificate.

In case you select the option check statusyou must click on the option Electronic ID and then in Request verification. There you will be asked to enter the PIN and click on the authentication certificate.

Once the data has been processed correctly you will be taken to another page where the following message will appear:

«Your DNIe has just been verified. Are you in possession of an Active Authentication Certificate?».