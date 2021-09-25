How to know if you are spied on WhatsApp

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Although WhatsApp has been reinforcing the security of its communications, since the times when conversations were not encrypted and it was enough to be on the same WiFi network as some of the parts of the communication to intercept messages, there are still ways to intercept them (it will always be illegal if you do not have judicial authorization to do so), so it is convenient to know in what ways this interference can be detected.

WhatsApp recently launched end-to-end encryption of backups

The main reinforcement that WhatsApp uses to protect communications made through this platform is the end-to-end encryption of conversations and backups, which means encrypting the message on the device from which it is sent, being decrypted only by the receiver. This prevents the message from being read on the way through the Internet between both parties if it were to be intercepted.

However, having physical access to a terminal where a WhatsApp account is active, the content of the communications managed by said app can be accessed. To find out if someone is reading WhatsApp conversations, follow these steps in that application:

-Press on the icon with the three dots in the upper right.

-Get in to the “Linked Devices” section

-Check the list of active sessions

-Check the time of the same and compare it with connections that you are sure you have made yourself

In that information about active sessions Data on the type of computer and browser are also provided. Therefore, if you usually use a computer with a Mac operating system and a Safari browser and a connection appears from a Windows computer and through the Chrome browser and you are certain that you have not made such a connection, it is most likely that someone has accessed it. without authorization.

In that case, just click on said connection to delete it and cut off all access possibilities from said source.

.