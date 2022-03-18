How to know if you are being followed with a tracking device with the new Tile

Just as Apple is already addressing misuses of Airtags, it is now Tile that is introducing its first security measure in its mobile app.

like Apple, Tile wants users to know when a tracking device is near them, and enable as many scans as necessary to determine if the proximity is circumstantial or if they are being used by others to track them.

The first safety feature, called Scan and Securecan be used even by those who do not own any tracking devices of the company or are not part of the global tracking network of the company, in order to know the possibility that there are some tracking devices that may be used to control them without your consent.



For everyone’s peace of mind

To use this Tile security option, users must have an Android or iOS mobile, install the latest version of Tile, have Bluetooth connectivity activated, as well as Location Services and Precise Location properly configured on the mobile device to that the new function can work.

The only bad thing is that such function will not be able to pinpoint the exact location of tracking devices. The scans that are carried out if you are walking alone at home or if you are in a fairly crowded place, such as public transport, will not be valid.

What’s more, each full scan can take up to ten minutesalthough yes, users can perform as many scans as they deem necessary, and they can be saved in the application in case it is necessary to offer them to the relevant authorities.

The company indicates that it will cooperate if necessary with the judicial authorities in order to determine the ownership of the tracking devices located in the scans carried out by users through the application.

Its launch will gradually reach all Android and iOS mobile users, even if they are not registered Tile users, over the next two weeks.

Object trackers or tracking devices save the need to locate small objects, such as keys, or even to locate pets in the event of possible loss, but they can also be given unwanted uses that can affect a third.

More information: Tile