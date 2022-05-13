As also happens with WhatsApp, Telegram It allows you to connect and message in its mobile version and also in the web version or through its app for Windows. If you often switch devices on which you use the messaging application, it is possible that you may have left a session open on one of them.

Telegram has a log that tells you how many sessions you have open, gives you the option to close them, and tells you which devices are connected. Connected devices on Telegram The section to find those devices to which our Telegram account is connected is called "Active Sessions" in this app. It appears in the main menu independently, on the web or desktop application, or within the "Privacy and Security" section on mobile. Telegram active sessions

Once inside this feature, the information is presented in a similar way. The current session that we have active on the device that we are consulting will appear as the most prominent. Additionally, we will also see other active sessions on other alternative devices.

In all cases we are presented with certain additional information that can help us to better identify where we have been able to leave an open session or know if someone has found our credentials and has logged. The type of device will appear first. If it is a mobile, it will indicate the model and if it is the web version, it will add data about the browser and even its version. Likewise, you will be able to see what was the last date of connection from that same device to know when you could have made the slip.

If you press or click on any of them, you can even see the number corresponding to the IP adress so that you can identify it with this additional information.

Automatically close sessions

If you notice a mistake and see that you left a session open on a friend’s computer, for example, you can directly click or tap on the active session you want to end to log out of it. You just have to choose the red button that says “Logout” (identical message on all types of devices) and make sure that it no longer appears in the list of sessions in use.

Sign out Telegram

In addition, the Dúrov brothers’ messaging application also allows you to automate the process and be able to close sessions automatically after a period of inactivity on a specific device or session. This is best if you use multiple devices at home, school, or work and are more likely to not log out manually.

In the active sessions section we can see that there is an option that says “Close sessions automatically”. Selecting it, it will allow us to choose the duration set for the “self-destruction of sessions”, being able to choose between one week, three months, six months or one year. Here, you will also be able to disable content options, such as disabling whether the device can receive calls or secret chats.

To avoid someone in your account in the application without permission, it is best to have the two-step verification, since we can easily protect our chats with a PIN, password or fingerprint. But in case you’re a bit forgetful, at least you now know how to log out remotely.