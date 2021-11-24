How to know if someone is connected to WhatsApp without the app

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The WhatsApp messaging platform has different functions capable of informing about whether a user is online, as well as being able to report when was the last moment another user connected, if they have read the messages (and if they have received them) , but for all this it is necessary to connect the app, apart from the fact that users must have their profile configured to allow this data to be known. Otherwise, that information could not be known. But connecting the app can also allow other users to know that it is being used and there may be times when you do not want others to be aware of this circumstance.

Through some apps, parents can discreetly know if their children are using WhatsApp

But outside of WhatsApp itself there are Other options that allow knowing when someone connects, with the addition that the person whose status is consulted you will not receive any notification. These are applications available for both iOS and Android that, although they have a free trial period, are usually paid apps. They are as follows:

-WaStat

-Familog

-WhatsTracker

-WhatStat

Some of these apps allow monitor the connection to WhatsApp of several users at the same time, a utility that plans to be very practical in the case of parents who want to monitor whether their children are connected to WhatsApp at times when they should be doing other things (in class, studying, sleeping …).

In all these apps you can configure an alert that alerts you when the user you want to monitor connects to WhatsApp and some even create a statistic about the connections / disconnections that is sent to the email.

The only obstacle that exists for the operation of these apps is thatIf the user has disabled the function of reporting the last connection time, in which case the mentioned apps will not be able to work. In any case, and as if it were a classic Cold War confrontation, there are also methods that allow you to find out if someone is spying on the use through WhatsApp.

.