How to know if someone has unfollowed you on Instagram

It may happen that, from one day to the next, you see that your Instagram profile has lost followers. If you want to know who or who have stopped following you, there is a procedure that allows you to find out. Here we explain how to investigate which profiles have unfollowed you.

Instagram does not allow you to know at a glance which profiles have stopped following you, so you should check it one by one

Of course, to start the process you must have a list of “suspects” to investigate. And it is that, more than gaining followers, the really difficult thing on Instagram is to get those «followers» who one day arrived decide to stay because your publications interest them. To do this, it is best to develop an interesting content strategy on the social network. If you still think that someone has stopped following you, you can solve your doubts by doing the following:

-Suspicious users: To do this, you must access the profile of the person that you suspect has stopped following you. This can delay the process, as there is no method to check at a glance which accounts have unfollowed you on Instagram. Once you have prepared your list of suspects, you must check one by one who is really guilty.

-“Following”: When entering the Instagram profile of these users you must press, at the top of the screen, where it says “Following” next to the number of profiles that you follow. From there you will have to find out if you are among the followed or not. And is that Instagram, unlike Twitter, does not indicate whether a certain profile is following you or not.

-Search bar: Once you have entered the page of profiles followed by that person, you will see that a search bar appears at the top of the screen. In it you must now write your name and, if that person follows you, your profile will appear when you search. In case nothing comes out when you write your name, and if you are sure that this profile followed you on Instagram, it means that you have been “unfollowed”.

