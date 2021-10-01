How to know if it will rain in two hours, Artificial Intelligence will help us

The current mechanisms used in weather forecasting involve the use of powerful computational infrastructures, developed to process large amounts of climate data.

To make long-term projections, this technology has the support of meteorology professionals, given its assertiveness in predicting patterns. However, thinking about the immediate, there is still a long way to go to affirm that current systems have the same efficiency for short-term analysis.

Weather projections for the next 90 minutes, powered by artificial intelligence

The short-term weather forecast is one of the great pending tasks in the development of technology applied to meteorology. There are elements that are easy to predict, such as the probability of rain in the near future, judging by how cloudy the sky looks; but the challenge is put on the table by the existence of other phenomena, such as electrical storms, whose variables are more difficult to manage immediately. Despite the fact that these data are of general interest to almost anyone, the currently existing means have not reached the necessary precision.

In search of accurate and immediate projections, Google’s DeepMind researchers in collaboration with a team from the UK Met Office, developed a deep learning system applied to “nowcasting”, the system used for climate monitoring and the creation of projections. in real time.

The technology developed by this team was called the Deep Generative Model of Rainfal or simply DGMR. It is a deep learning network that works by analyzing data that describes weather patterns, as they evolve over time. Based on these data, the system can make projections for the next hour and a half.

During the first tests, the data for the project was supplied by the Met Office, the UK’s national meteorological service. After subjecting DGMR to precision tests, with the participation of 56 meteorologists who compared their predictions with the tools traditionally used in the field.

The results obtained, according to the researchers, are competitive compared to traditional tools. 89% of the meteorologists participating in this test commented that they preferred to use DGMR, because they considered it more reliable. Against this early background, the researchers suggest that artificial intelligence could be a powerful new tool to enhance weather predictions.

The full report with the particularities of this development, the fundamentals of its research and the results obtained with the first tests, are available in an article published by the journal Nature.