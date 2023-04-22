How to know if a Twitter account is real or fake

- Advertisement -

Since Twitter removed the blue verification tick for relevant accounts on the social network, this indicator is only available to those who subscribe to the Twitter Blue paid service. This means that it is now more difficult to distinguish the real accounts of companies and public figures from the fake accounts on the platform.

Only Twitter Blue subscribers will have the blue verification tick

Previously, the blue verification mark was a useful tool to verify the authenticity of a relevant account on Twitter. It helped users quickly and easily identify whether an account belonged to a real person or a fake account created for the purpose of impersonating their identity.

However, with its removal, it has become more difficult to know if a tweet was written by the person who claims to be on their official account or if it is a fake account that uses the same name and profile picture.

Given this situation, it is important that Twitter users be alert and follow some basic rules to avoid falling into traps and being deceived by fake accounts. Here are some tips to distinguish a real account from a fake one on Twitter.

How to distinguish a real account from a fake on Twitter

-Check the number of followers of the account: An account of a relevant influencer or company on Twitter will usually have a large number of followers. If an account claims to be from a famous person or a major company but has a very low follower count, it is likely a fake account.

-Be careful with letters that look too similar: One of the tricks used by fake Twitter accounts is to use usernames that are similar to those of the real accounts, but with letters that closely resemble each other. For example, changing an “I” to an “l” (i and ele) can go unnoticed with the naked eye. Therefore it’s important to carefully review an account’s username to make sure it matches the real account’s username.

-Check the account creation date: Fake accounts are usually newly created. Twitter allows you to see the date an account was created at the bottom of the bio, next to the location and the configured link. If an account claims to be from a person or company that has been on Twitter for a long time but has a recent creation date, it is likely a fake account.

-Analyze the followers and followed: Influencers on Twitter tend to follow each other. Therefore reviewing the followers and following of an account can help identify if it is real or fake. If an account claims to be from a famous person but does not follow other influencers or has no relevant followers, it is most likely fake.