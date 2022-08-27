How to know if a contact uses WhatsApp Plus and what are the most common signs

As you probably know, Plus is an alternative version of WhatsApp that has a large number of unique special tools and options, such as viewing the messages and statuses that were deleted, downloading the statuses of friendsreceive alerts when a goes online, etc.

There are many advantages to using WhatsApp Plus instead of the original version, although it is not risk-free. Even so, it is very likely that some of your contacts use this version of the social network. That said, below we will be showing you how to know if one of your acquaintances uses WhatsApp Plus, so let’s go for it.

First of all, it is important to emphasize that There is no infallible method to know if a user uses WhatsApp Plus or not. However, based on the exclusive functions that these people have, we can get an idea and start debating if the subject in question enjoys this alternative version of WhatsApp.

Check if it shows Online

We all know that when we enter a person’s chat on WhatsApp, they will be shown online if they are inside the application at that precise moment. well ok though it is expected that this will soon be hidden in the official version of the social networkcurrently it can only be carried out from WhatsApp Plus, so be very suspicious if you see that a user does not appear online when you know that he is.

Check if you are taught the Writing

Like the previous point, in WhatsApp whenever a contact is writing you a message, a message will appear just below their name. Writingnotice that It cannot be deleted or hidden either, unless you use WhatsApp Plus. That being said, also set your alarms on if you see that tag is never displayed with someone you chat with.

Start to doubt if you don’t see the label of recording sound

Another point that can make a difference is to see if the label of recording sound just below the name of the person in question. It is evident that if you have received a voice note, but you never got to see the labelthe safest thing is that the other person has the modified version of WhatsApp.

Beware of emojis you can’t see

In case you did not know, WhatsApp Plus has a number of exclusive emojis that ordinary users who use the original version of the social network cannot see. Therefore, if instead of showing you a normal emoji that you could find in your own emoji section, you are shown a kind of blank box, you can be almost certain that it is a person who uses WhatsApp Plus.