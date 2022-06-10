How to know how much space you have left in Google services like Drive or Photos

Many of the services that Google offers for free require cloud storage to function. An example is Drive or Photo (even WhatsApp makes its backups in this place). The fact is that the Mountain View company provides 15 GB of free space, which sometimes falls short. We show you how to know if you are reaching the limit that forces you to take action. Due to the intense use that is currently made of shared images, videos and documents, it is not surprising that the space indicated above is not enough for what you need. In this way, you will have to resort to a deletion of what you store or, failing that, acquire more space in Google itself by paying a monthly fee for it. But in this article what you will know is how to know at all times if you have consumed practically all of what you have -whether it is free or not-. How to know if you run out of space in Google Luckily, the North American firm has thought of offering this possibility so that everyone who uses its services can know if they are in danger of running out of space to save their data. And, in addition, the steps to follow are simple and you will not have any problem completing them. They are as follows: Access this website to enter the information that exists regarding the storage you have from Google in the cloud. You may have to use your username and password. You directly enter a page where you can see the amount of space you have and, also, what is occupied (showing a color chart so you know if it is in Gmail, Photos or Drive where you have more data that is to blame for running out of space). You can use the Manage storage option if you have to solve a problem (and where you see in more detail the use you give to the space on the cloud). Here you can delete emails to large Drive files if you wish. There is even a button that allows you to access a website where you can buy more space from Google. This is a good solution and it is not particularly expensive. Now you have everything you need to know to check the space used in the cloud by Google services. It is important to indicate that in the event that you run out of space, you receive a notification about it so that you can take action. You will be able to use many of the features of Google services, but saving data will not be possible. Of course, you are given a period that can reach two years so that you remove something to return to normality… But, the truth is that it is not positive to wait so long. >