How to know how much money I have spent inside the PlayStation Store

Application and video game stores always represent expenses that, little by little, start to increase more and more practically without you noticing.

Now, if you have a PlayStation and you really want to keep a track the money you spend on the PlayStation Store, There is a simple way to achieve it and thus know how much you have spent in total within said store.

Getting into the matter, it should be noted that in this article we will be explaining the procedure to access this information both from the computer, and from the PS4 or PS5 itself. In addition, within what you can see there is also the history of all the purchases you have made, but not the total spent as you possibly thought.

Now without further ado, let’s first go through the steps to see this history from the computer, so pay attention and take note.

How to view your PlayStation purchase history from your computer

– Enter the official website of the PlayStation Store from your computer and log in.

– Click on your profile image in the upper right corner, and then click on the tab of Account settings.

– Once you are redirected to your PlayStation Network profile, go to the side menu that will appear on the left side of the screen to press on transaction history.

– At this point you will be able to find all those transactions that you have made in your account over time. In fact, you can indicate the specific days, months and years that you are interested in knowing and that’s it, the information will be shown to you.

Each result that is shown to you will be represented by the name of the game you bought, the date of acquisition and you will also be shown the dates on which you moved money to your platform wallet.

Steps by step from the PS4

– Enter the menu Settings of your PS4.

– Enter the section of Account management.

– Now enter Account infoThen in purse and last in transaction history.

– Choose the account in question and set the dates on which you want the transaction records to be shown.

Step by step from the PS5

– From this console you will have to enter Settings and then in the tab Users and accounts.

– Enter the window Bill and then access the part of Payment and subscriptions.

– Once here, click on transaction history and choose the account you want to monitor.

– Set the date you need to check and click on any transaction you want to get more details about it.