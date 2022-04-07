How to know concepts and implications about Chrome’s privacy and security controls

Chrome is a Google product that is used by millions of people every day around the world. And to help everyone, regardless of their level of technical knowledge, understand the privacy implications of many of the implemented privacy and security controls, the company is bringing a new feature, which will be passed down over the next few weeks. to all users in its desktop version.

It is the new Privacy Guideone VStep-by-step guided tour, which will explain in easy-to-understand language the operation and implications of many of the controls available in the privacy and security settings.



As defined by Google in its announcement today:

As you navigate through the Privacy Guide, you’ll learn about the benefits, tradeoffs, and privacy implications of each setting so you can easily understand what happens when a particular setting is turned on or off.

To have the concepts of the controls clearer

With its release, controls of cookies, history synchronization, Safe Browsing, and Improve searches and navigation will be addressed, leaving the doors open to address other implemented privacy and security controls in the future.

Once the new guide is available, users will see a new card in the “Privacy and Security” tab of Chrome settings, which users can find simply by accessing through the three dots icon available at the top right of the browser. browser.

From Google they point out that if a user stays halfway through a specific guide, and taking into account that the guides are displayed on separate pages, you can return to that same point of the route at another time that best suits you.

The Privacy Guide is a feature that Google has been working on in recent months, having learned of its development last November, and that tries to provide easier information to users about privacy and security controls so that everyone is aware of what each control does and contributes regarding privacy and security in browsing sessions.

It is only a matter of waiting for this new feature to arrive as part of version 100 of the browser.

More information: Google