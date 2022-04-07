Tech NewsHow to?

How to know concepts and implications about Chrome’s privacy and security controls

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Chrome is a Google product that is used by millions of people every day around the world. And to help everyone, regardless of their level of technical knowledge, understand the privacy implications of many of the implemented privacy and security controls, the company is bringing a new feature, which will be passed down over the next few weeks. to all users in its desktop version.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

It is the new Privacy Guideone VStep-by-step guided tour, which will explain in easy-to-understand language the operation and implications of many of the controls available in the privacy and security settings.

Read:

Cancer cure? According to doctors, it exists and lies in making the gold grow inside it

As defined by Google in its announcement today:

As you navigate through the Privacy Guide, you’ll learn about the benefits, tradeoffs, and privacy implications of each setting so you can easily understand what happens when a particular setting is turned on or off.

To have the concepts of the controls clearer

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

With its release, controls of cookies, history synchronization, Safe Browsing, and Improve searches and navigation will be addressed, leaving the doors open to address other implemented privacy and security controls in the future.

Once the new guide is available, users will see a new card in the “Privacy and Security” tab of Chrome settings, which users can find simply by accessing through the three dots icon available at the top right of the browser. browser.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

From Google they point out that if a user stays halfway through a specific guide, and taking into account that the guides are displayed on separate pages, you can return to that same point of the route at another time that best suits you.

The Privacy Guide is a feature that Google has been working on in recent months, having learned of its development last November, and that tries to provide easier information to users about privacy and security controls so that everyone is aware of what each control does and contributes regarding privacy and security in browsing sessions.

Read:

The Louvre Museum exhibits all its works on the Internet

It is only a matter of waiting for this new feature to arrive as part of version 100 of the browser.

More information: Google

Previous articleDublin Airport unveils new five point plan to deal with Easter security queues
Next articleGOG will continue to live up to its name, very good news
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Ireland

Dublin pubs: Cobblestone to host ‘Last Waltz’ gig for charity amid fears of demolition

The Cobblestone pub are hosting a "Last Waltz" gig for charity amid fears of a possible demolition in...
Tech News

Meta will not hold this year’s F8 event for developers

2022 has not started much better for Meta than it was 2021, which did not improve the situation...
Communication

How to change the refresh rate of a monitor in Windows

A monitor's refresh rate allows a screen to display images at the same rate as the number of...
Tech News

What’s new on Netflix so you can access movies of up to 90 minutes from its catalog

If you have a subscription to Netflix and want to know which film titles are up to 90...