How to invest in the stock market, including Apple, Amazon, Tesla and Google, from your mobile

If you are thinking of investing in the stock market, but you don’t even know where to start, pay attention, because there is a fairly simple way to do it without leaving the sofa.

The stock market is a market where company shares are traded. Stocks represent an ownership part in a company, and buying shares on the stock market is one way companies can raise money to finance their growth. It is also a way that people can invest in companies and earn potential profits.

It is possible to invest in any publicly traded company, regardless of where the company is located. However, it is also possible that some companies are not available for investment due to certain restrictions or limitations. The best way to find out if you can invest in a company is to consult with a stockbroker or financial advisor, but sometimes there are resources that allow you to access a greater number of companies from one application.

That is what I have recently found with Revolut, the mobile banking application that I usually use to manage my daughters’ monthly payments.

As I mentioned at the time, Revolut, like N26 or Bnext, among others, allow you to have a bank account with associated cards. In this case, they have a function to create Junior accounts, so that each child can have a credit card and I, from the administration panel, load their balance and manage their expenses.

In addition to this function, it also allows you to invest in cryptocurrencies, as well as invest in the stock market, with a large number of international companies available there.

Step by step to invest in the stock market from your mobile

After installing the Revolut app, creating an account, we can start investing in almost any company.

This is the initial screen of the Revolut app, with the money I’ve loaded onto my card. From that money will come both the payment I make to my daughters’ junior cards and the money I decide to invest in the stock market.

To do so, you have to load our Revolut account with some money, like 5 euros, for example, and then decide where that money is invested. In the example I have invested five euros in Apple.

Clicking on the Shares menu shows what I have invested and in which company, as well as what I have won or lost with the action. A little over a month ago I put 5 euros in Apple, so far I have lost about 40 cents with the issue. I have 0.03 shares of the company.

I can access the list of the companies that have had the most growth in the last day, or in the last week, or even in the last five years. As you can see in the image above, the one that has grown the most in the last week has been a biotechnology company, probably due to some discovery made in recent days.

On the menu we have today’s top drivers and companies we’ve recently visited.

We can also access the companies that have had the greatest growth in the last five years.

Or even to the most popular, where Tesla, Apple, Google, Amazon and the big names in the international market are located.

It is important to note that we are talking about risk, where you can win and lose money. Revolut informs it in the app and in the contracts that it will make us sign before starting operations, to avoid surprises later from people who thought they were “playing”.

Risks of investing in the stock market

There are several risks to consider when investing in the stock market, including:

– Market risk: Stock prices can rise and fall in response to changes in the economy, government policies, and other factors. This means that you can lose money if you sell the stock at a time when its value has declined.

– Liquidity risk: Stocks can be difficult to sell quickly if you need access to your money urgently. This can be especially true if you invest in small or niche company stocks. In the case of Revolut, there is not that much of a problem, because we can easily recover the money, although there is a percentage that remains with Revolut.

– Interest rate risk: Changes in interest rates can negatively affect stock prices, as fixed income investments can become more attractive when interest rates rise.

– Credit risk: If you invest in shares of high-risk companies, such as companies in bankruptcy or financial distress, you may lose your investment if the company is unable to meet its financial obligations.

– Investment risk in a single security: If you invest a large amount of money in a single company, you may be exposed to greater risk if the company experiences financial difficulties. It is important to diversify the investment portfolio to minimize this risk.

Benefits of investing in the stock market

On the other hand, there are several advantages that must also be taken into account.

– growth potential: If you invest in strong, well-run companies, your shares may increase in value as the company grows and expands. This can allow you to obtain a higher return on your investment in the long term.

– Diversification: Investing in the stock market allows diversifying the investment portfolio and distributing investment risk among different companies and sectors. This can help mitigate risk if a single company experiences financial difficulties.

– Flexibility: Investments in the stock market allow you to buy and sell shares at any time in the open market, which gives you greater control over the investment and allows you to adjust the portfolio based on your needs and investment objectives.

– Cost effectiveness: Although past performance does not guarantee future performance, investing in the stock market has proven to be an effective way to generate long-term returns.