How to install the iOS 17 public beta

- Advertisement -

Apple usually takes advantage of WWDC (World Developers Conference) to announce new versions of its operating systems. The latest version is iOS 17, which has already been released and is expected to hit all compatible iPhone phones next fall, along with new device models.

The public beta of iOS 17 can be installed by any user, it is recommended that you have advanced knowledge

We already know what its features and all the new features of iOS 17 will be. But before the final operating system is released and available to everyone, both developers and advanced users have the opportunity to install the beta version of iOS 17 on their devices. same.

This is a way to learn how it works, although it is recommended that only advanced users install it. In fact, they should preferably do so on a device other than the one for daily use and, in any case, having previously made a backup of your iPhone.

- Advertisement -

How to download the iOS 17 public beta

It’s important to note that the public beta version of Apple’s new mobile operating system update, iOS 17, is a test version and may contain bugs or performance issues. After understanding the risks, you will have to follow these steps to download and use the public beta:

Sign up for Apple’s public beta program

-Sign up for Apple’s public beta program: To do so, you must visit the Apple Beta Software Program website from your web browser and follow the instructions to register. You will need a valid Apple ID to complete the process.

-Download the configuration profile: Once registered in the public beta program, you have to access the website and look for the “iOS” section. There you will find a link to download the configuration profile corresponding to iOS 17. Clicking on this link will start downloading the configuration profile to the device.

-Install configuration profile: Once the download of the configuration profile has been completed, go to the “Settings” application of the iOS device, accessing the user profile at the top of the screen and select the “Downloaded profile” option. The downloaded iOS 17 configuration profile will appear. Then you have to select “Install” in the upper right corner and follow the instructions on the screen to complete the installation.

- Advertisement -

How to test the public beta of iOS 17

-Download and install the iOS 17 public beta: After you have installed the configuration profile, you need to go to the “Settings” application again and select the “Software update” option. The device will automatically search for the latest iOS 17 beta version available. If available, the option to download and install the public beta will appear. You have to press “Download and install” and follow the instructions on the screen to complete the installation process.

-Enjoy the new features of iOS 17: Once the installation is complete, the device will reboot and you can now explore and enjoy the new features and improvements of iOS 17, containing the different applications and settings that Apple has introduced in this beta version.

As it is a beta version, errors or compatibility problems may appear with some applications. If you experience any problems it is recommended to inform Apple through the public beta program so they can fix it before the official release.