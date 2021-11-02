How to install the Chrome dinosaur widget on your phone

A few months ago we informed you of the arrival of the new Google widgets to make your Chrome browser more useful than ever. And one of them allowed you to access the fun dinosaur game whenever you wanted. The problem is that this option was only available in the beta version of the popular browser. Up to now. And, as Android Police colleagues have discovered, the Chrome dinosaur widget is now available to all users who have Google Chrome installed and updated to the latest version of the browser. In this way, you will be able to enjoy the fun marathon starring a Tyrannosaurus Rex in which you will have to dodge different elements such as plants or other dinosaurs that stand in your way. So you can install the Chrome dinosaur widget on your Android phone As we said, you can now install and use the dinosaur widget on your Android phone, in addition to the new quick search widget. Of course, although it is true that it is already available for the stable version of Chrome, you will have to use the flags to access the experimental functions of the browser. To say that this function has been available in Chrome for iOS for some time, and now Google has just updated the browser for Android as long as we can all access these new widgets. And the idea of ​​being able to enjoy the dinosaur game is a value to take into account. Of course, as we have said, you have to use the flags to install these widgets. Let’s see the steps to follow for this: First, update Google Chrome to the latest version of the popular browser. Now, open Chrome and type in the address bar “chrome: // flags”. You will see that you access the experimental menu, which has different options. Look for “Widget” and you will see that there are two available. In the selector, press until you mark “Enabled”. Now, you will only need to click the “Relaunch” button to restart Chrome. If you have followed the indicated steps, you will have to return to the main screen on your phone and click on any space on the screen to bring up the option to add a new widget. Select the one with the dinosaur and you will have finished the process. As you may have seen, the process is extremely simple, so we recommend you try these new widgets to be able to play the dinosaur game whenever you feel like it, and even if you have the best Internet connection. And to break new records! >