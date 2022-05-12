How to install Nothing Launcher on any Android mobile

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

As the name suggests, Nothing Launcher is a launcher designed for Android smartphones. Created by London-based startup Nothing, which is gearing up to bring its first phone to market, it offers a clean, minimalist Android experience free of unnecessary animations, colors, and widgets. Also, like any other launcher, it allows you to change the default apps of the Android mobile without complications.

Nothing Launcher is a basic launcher, its appeal is that it has a simple and useful design.

The launcher can now be downloaded from the Google Play Store in its beta phase. What happens is that right now it is only compatible with Google Pixel 5 and 6 mobile phones and the Galaxy S21 and S22. The list is very limited and any other different phones will only get a compatibility error when trying to install the app. Possibly this will be solved in the future.

In fact, Nothing has announced that its goal is to reach more smartphones, but while this is happening, the truth is that the launcher can be installed on any Android mobile through an APK file. Here we will tell you what you have to do to achieve it.

How to download and install Nothing Launcher?

Thanks to APK Mirror, Nothing Launcher is now compatible with all Android phones. The only requirement is that the phone must be running Android 10 or higher so you can manage the app seamlessly. The APK is a beta file, this means that it does not have technical support, so it is likely that there will be some very specific minor errors, but nothing to worry about. To achieve the installation, just carry out the following procedure.

– Download the APK Nothing Launcher on your mobile.

– When it is downloaded, open the file. If this is your first time installing an APK, a pop-up will appear indicating that the installation source may damage your phone. All you have to do is go to “Settings” and check the “Allow apps from this source” option.

– Click on “Install” and wait a few seconds.

– Finally, to run Nothing Launcher you must go to “Settings” – “Applications” – “Default applications” and select Nothing Launcher in the “Start screen” section.

That’s all, now you can configure the launcher as you like.

