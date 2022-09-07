How to Install Kodi Player on Amazon Fire TV Stick Step by Step

- Advertisement -

One of the best applications that you can install on your Amazon FireTV Stick is the player Kodi. This allows you to manage multimedia content in a very efficient way, and also allows you to access content on the Internet directly. And, to round it all off, it’s free. We tell you what you have to do to achieve this.

One of the things you should know is that this software is not among the options that can be downloaded from the Amazon store for your devices, but it is not difficult to get it safely. Besides, it is very important to indicate that the use of Kodi is completely legal so you will not have problems for this reason (another thing is the plugins that are used, which can bypass some laws regarding intellectual property, so be careful with this).

A couple of important Kodi details

The first is that its function to access content in the cloud you may need to use a vpn. This is an application that allows you to circumvent location restrictions, since it allows you to simulate that you are in different parts of the world when accessing the Internet. And, even, it will give you a plus of confidentiality because it also has this option.

The second detail is that the use of the application with the Fire TV Stick is very simple, because you navigate with the remote control included with the accessory. Therefore, everything is quite simple. Surely you end up very satisfied in what has to do with the use of the multimedia player.

Install the software on the Amazon Fire TV Stick

If you have a model that has Alexa compatibility, the steps can be done with your voice. But, in order not to fail where you least expect it, the ideal is that you use the remote control to carry out the Steps which we list below:

The first thing is to access the Settings of the Fire TV Stick and, within the section, My Fire TV looks for the Developer Options. Here activate the function Install unknown apps. In this way, you will not have any problems with the Kodi APK.

Now enter the app store that exists in the user interface and proceed to the installation of a so-called Downloader. This is the one that will allow you to get the software later.

Launch the app you got, and in the search box that appears on the screen, type the following: ‘https://kodi.tv/download/’. Select the Android option that you will see and, among those available, choose the 32-bit one.

You will now see a new screen appear that has a button labeled Install. Use it and wait for the process to finish (the time depends on the Internet connection you have).

You are now done, and you will be able to see the Kodi icon among those available as an app on the Fire TV Stick. To use it, simply press the action button on the remote control.

As you can see, everything is very easy and, from this moment, you can now enjoy the player most used multimedia for the Amazon accessories we are talking about. All its audio and video possibilities are sure to enchant you.