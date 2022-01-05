How to install Fortnite on an Android mobile that is not compatible

Fortnite came timidly to Android in the Galaxy Store and compatible with a handful of terminals, to later launch with its own APK installer. There was a problem, and that is that the installer is quite conservative: it often tells us that the Device is not supported and it won’t let us download Fortnite.

The passage of Fortnite on Google Play gave us a new opportunity to play Fortnite on unsupported terminals, but it did not last long. Luckily, there is still a solution that will help you in some cases: here is what you can do to install Fortnite on an unsupported Android mobile.

The official installer is very restrictive

The official way to install Fortnite on Android is, if you don’t have a Samsung mobile, downloading the installer directly from the Epic Games website. What you download is not really the game, but an installer that doubles functions as the Epic application store for Android, although for now it only has three games.

This installer acts as a nightclub doorman, and if your terminal is not marked internally as compatible with Fortnite, what you will find instead of a download button is the message of Unsupported device, without more. Whatever you do, you won’t be able to go from there.

Keep in mind that these restrictions are there for a reason: Fortnite is a game that requires a certain power, and the experience on a weak mobile could be somewhat unpleasant. If still, you would like to test if your mobile can with Fortnite, you can always force the installation with the method that we will see below.

Download the APK from UpToDown

If the official installation does not work for you, you will have to use unofficial methods. Before launching to install any Fortnite APK file that you find in a Google search -which would be quite dangerous- it is much better that you download it from a legit app store, like UpToDown. You can download the Fortnite APK from its listing on UpToDown.

Open the link on your mobile directly or download it on your PC and transfer the file to your mobile later: you choose. The download is just over 100 Mb and this time it’s the game itself and not the installer. That is, we skipped the previous step, the one that did not let us install it.

Of course, the first thing you are going to see as soon as you open Fortnite for the first time is a warning message. The message tells you that the device is not compatible with Fortnite and could have performance problems and instability, but it allows you to continue after pressing Ok.

The previous message comes to say that if you go ahead you will at your own risk and expense. If the game works badly, it is not the fault of the developers, but yours, for making it work on a mobile that potentially does not meet the minimum requirements.

The next thing you will have to do is download game content, which today represents a download of approximately 10 GB. If you are installing Fortnite on an old mobile with little storage space, this is something to keep in mind.

When it’s done, you can start playing. One of the first things Fortnite will ask you before logging in with your account is if you want to use the low or high quality textures. If your mobile does not meet the minimum requirements of Fortnite, it is highly recommended that you settle for the low quality ones.