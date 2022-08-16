How to install encrypted Debian and Ubuntu alongside Windows

HomeTech NewsHow to install encrypted Debian and Ubuntu alongside Windows

Published on

By Brian Adam
We’ll tell you the necessary tricks with which debian and Ubuntu fit harmoniously alongside Windows and still encrypt their file systems.

 

Encrypted operating system installations are now de rigueur, so even if the computer is stolen, no data gets into the wrong hands. Many Linux distributions have long offered fully encrypted installs, but only if they are allowed to claim the entire hard drive, including the Debian 11 and Ubuntu 22.04 installers. If you have Windows installed in parallel, you either have to do without encryption or use the tricks described below.

While with the rather spartan Debian it is enough to go around in circles a few times in the installer, with the otherwise more comfortable Ubuntu you have to struggle on the command line so that Linux fits in smoothly next to Windows and the partitions can still be configured as LUKS (Linux Unified Key Setup) encrypted. Since Windows comes pre-installed on virtually all machines, start by downsizing your Windows installation to make room for Linux.

To do this, you should definitely use the method described in our article “Tips for reducing the size of the Windows partition” with Windows on-board tools and not the partitioning program Gparted under Linux – because with the latter you would drive a wedge between Windows and the recovery system.

 

