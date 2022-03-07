How to install Android apps on Windows 11

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

One of the most striking novelties of Windows 11, the latest version of Microsoft’s operating system, is that it allows install and use android apps. This is thanks to an agreement with Amazon, announced a few months ago, and which has already allowed users to use this tool for a few days. At the moment, it is only activated in the United States, but it will be incorporated in other countries in the coming months.

In order to be eligible to install Android apps on Windows 11, the device must meet a series of requirements. Needs to a RAM of at least 8 gigabytes, although it is recommended that they be 16; a resolution of 720p; a solid state drive or SSD and, of course, have the latest version of the Microsoft Store and Windows 11 installed.

In case your computer meets all the requirements, you just have to follow the following steps to have the Android apps on your PC.

-Download Amazon Appstore Preview: The first step is to download and install the Amazon Appstore Preview on your computer. You can do it from Microsoft’s own website. By downloading and installing this software, the Windows Subsystem for Android will be installed at the same time, thanks to which your PC will be compatible with these apps.

-Amazon Appstore Finder: Once you have this Amazon Appstore extension installed on your PC, enter its main menu. You will have to open an account with a username and password, and then you will be able to use the software’s search engine.

-More than a thousand apps at your disposal: At the moment, this way you can add more than 1,000 apps and games contained in the Amazon AppStore to your PC. Microsoft’s plans go through standardizing new apps in the coming months to expand this catalog.

