How to Insert Anything With Perfect Perspective in Photoshop

Being able to insert something into a photo and have it indistinguishable from elements in the original image can be a powerful too. Here’s how to achieve it with an underused too.

For many photographers, any form of compositing doesn’t appear to be something you’ll ever need, until you do. I’ve had to do some bizarre composites in the past in everything from product photography through to weddings. The act of cutting out the object and then pasting it into the target image is not difficult, but it comes trickier when you have to match two key elements: light and perspective.

In this video, Aaron Nace of PHLEARN walks you through how to take any object and insert it into a scene and it look correct. This hinges on the two above key elements, with the slightly inconsistency in perspective having the potential to throw the believability out of the window. My methods for matching perspectives have typically been different to Nace’s, and I’m not sure if I’ve ever used the Vanishing Point Filter. I would say it looks to be better than most methods I’ve used or seen.

How do you match perspectives in compositing?