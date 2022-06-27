HomeAppsPhotoshopHow to Insert Anything With Perfect Perspective in Photoshop

How to Insert Anything With Perfect Perspective in Photoshop

AppsPhotoshopTutorial

Published on

By Brian Adam
cbb025b7729118578f06504238cd0117.jpg
cbb025b7729118578f06504238cd0117.jpg
- Advertisement -

Being able to insert something into a photo and have it indistinguishable from elements in the original image can be a powerful too. Here’s how to achieve it with an underused too.

[mb_related_posts1]

For many photographers, any form of compositing doesn’t appear to be something you’ll ever need, until you do. I’ve had to do some bizarre composites in the past in everything from product photography through to weddings. The act of cutting out the object and then pasting it into the target image is not difficult, but it comes trickier when you have to match two key elements: light and perspective.

Retouching Eyebrows Like a Makeup Artist in Photoshop
  • TAGS

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBgeEErlt3p/

In this video, Aaron Nace of PHLEARN walks you through how to take any object and insert it into a scene and it look correct. This hinges on the two above key elements, with the slightly inconsistency in perspective having the potential to throw the believability out of the window. My methods for matching perspectives have typically been different to Nace’s, and I’m not sure if I’ve ever used the Vanishing Point Filter. I would say it looks to be better than most methods I’ve used or seen.

How do you match perspectives in compositing?

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Researchers create vision technique that allows computers to improve their understanding of 3D from 2D images

It is amazing what capabilities the human eye possesses, especially when it comes to...
Photoshop

Do the New Photoshop and Lightroom Updates Affect You?

New features...
Photoshop

Is It Time We Dropped Master/Slave Terminology?

In recent...
Tech News

Websites to find weekend getaways

We all love those web pages where you can buy at lower prices on...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.