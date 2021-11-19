How to inherit your iCloud account

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Apple is working on developing a feature that allows access the iCloud account of a deceased user. Its operation will require that previously, and of course in life, the user has designated five of their contacts to grant them this right to access their account in the Apple Cloud storage service.

Five contacts previously selected by the user will be able to access their iCloud account after their death

With this function, named Digital Legacy It would avoid the troublesome circumstance that occurs today, whereby Apple prevents access to the data of a deceased iCloud user, even if the request is accompanied by a death certificate.

In inheritance law a legacy consists of a specific asset or right that the deceased leaves to a specific heir, so in this case it would be that legal figure, since the owner of that iCloud account does not establish those five contacts as heirs (at most) but simply bequeaths them the power to access and use the account.

Once the authorized persons have access to the deceased’s iCloud account, they will be able to manage it in the way they deem convenient or by following the instructions left by its owner, being able to keep or cancel it, something that can be done from a PC. or Mac.

Digital Legacy will be available with the iOS 15.2 update and the user must activate this option. To do this you have to follow the following route:

Settings-System Preferences-Apple ID-Password and Security-Legacy Contact

From there it will be enough to select up to a maximum of five trusted contacts, who will receive a notification with the access code through Messages, indicating that they have been designated, an invitation that they can accept or reject. If you accept it, the password will be stored in your Apple ID settings.

For their part, the designated legatees, at the time of the death of the iCloud account holder, must provide Apple a death certificate and a password which, when reviewed by Apple, will allow them to access the deceased’s iCloud account.

.