How to improve the voice in your podcast or direct with FineVoice

If you are a content creator, have your own podcast, broadcast live on YouTube or Twitch… you will know how important it is for your voice to sound as good as possible in order to better convey your message to your audience.

However, working with her is not easy. There are many video editing programs, but… is there a program that allows you to edit all the facets you need to make your voice sound much better? Yes, there is, and it has just been launched on the market: it’s called FineVoice and we’re going to tell you all the secrets about it since we’ve already been testing it.

FineVoice is a unique solution, a software that will answer all the needs you may have to make your voice sound much better and, at the same time, improve your productivity.

There are many tools that it integrates, among which is one that allows you to change the voice in real time, in order to make recordings imitating voices or improving the pitch and modulation. It can be used in applications like Skype, Zoom, Discord… and even in real-time games like Minecraft. Adjust your voice however you want and take it to the next level with “Real Time Voice Changerby FineVoice!

This program has more than 30 effects available, allows you to get audio from several sources at the same time, and also provides you with more than 200 sound effects that you can use in your audiobook, podcast, or audio content that you are creating. Also, with “Audio File Voice Changer” you will be able to change and improve the voice of the files that you have already created and, directly, share them through social networks, work with them or send them to whoever you want.

But these two are not the only features that are included in this voice productivity suite. Another one that is included in it is “voice recorder”, with which you can easily capture sound from your computer, microphone, speakers, your mobile phone… recording it with high quality, which will allow you to use it later in your podcast, your streaming broadcasts…

Another of the features that make FineVoice an essential program is the ability to extract only audio from any type of file. With the function “Sound Extractor” you will be able to download only the sound tracks of, for example, a video and many other types of files.

From text to speech… and from speech to text

Another of the most important tools that FineVoice includes is the ability to convert text to speech. In the program you will be able to find up to 220 types of human voices that will be able to put voice to your text in more than 40 languages. This will allow you to create voiceovers for your videos, your podcasts, or live broadcasts… and if you represent a company, it can be the perfect voiceover for your corporate videos.

But just as it allows you to go from text to speech… there is also the possibility of working in reverse and going from voice to text easily. This will allow you to transcribe telephone interviews, conferences… in languages ​​like English, Spanish, German, Korean… with total precision.

If you have to work with the voice, don’t think twice and download this complete program for your Windows computer and improve its sound, extract audio from all kinds of files, go from text to speech and from voice to text… and much more!