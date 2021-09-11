How to improve the sound when recording a podcast from a mobile

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Podcasts are conquering more and more users, and compared to the simplicity necessary to start creating them (just a mobile phone and the own headphones with microphone provided by the smartphone manufacturer are enough) the truth is that the quality of the audio usually makes a difference (beyond the content, of course) when the number of podcasts has multiplied almost infinitely in recent years.

A smartphone can be enough to record a podcast with sufficient audio quality

Through the following tips, you can achieve an improvement in the quality of the audio when making audio recordings, especially those destined to be part of a podcast, either as an author or as a guest, without necessarily resorting to the use of from an external microphone to record the podcast.

-The mobile speaker is not an option: If it is not a one-sided voice recording but rather a conversation that is being recorded by the interlocutor, the “hands-free” mode that the smartphone speaker uses to listen to the conversation of the other party must be discarded. The audio of your voice will be picked up by the microphone with a certain delay over the recording that the other party is making and the result will be an annoying cacophony of echoes.

-Safety distance: Although when talking on the mobile phone it remains glued to the face, when recording the voice it is advisable to move the microphone slightly away from the lower part, at least 10/20 centimeters from the face. Test recordings can be made to check the optimal distance, also taking the circumstances into account. It will not be the same to record in conditions of maximum silence than in the middle of a street with noisy traffic. For recordings of a certain duration, it may be advisable to place the smartphone on a tripod or support, or on a stack of books or boxes. This also minimizes possible noises caused by small movements of the hand holding the mobile.

-Inside the closet: Although it may seem strange, the inside of a closet, or at least being located in front of the clothes hanging in it while the doors remain open, can offer an unsuspected sound quality. The reason is that the tissues absorb the sound waves and prevent the microphone from picking up the bounce that would come from other harder surfaces such as the walls of a room. The result is a more muffled and pleasant sound.

-Better with cable: Although wireless headphones have greatly improved their quality, both in the audio reproduction and in the sound capture through the microphone, the quality of a wired headset is still preferable, even those of medium quality, very capable of competing except against some of the best (and most expensive) wireless headphones. In addition, a wired headset does not drain the battery and does not suffer from potential interference.

-The mobile is also a microphone: Smartphones comprise an almost endless number of devices that just a few decades ago could only be carried in a suitcase: camera, video camera, music player, video, computer … and although to record a podcast the use of a microphone seems almost inevitable outside it should not be forgotten that the microphone itself incorporated in mobile phones is capable of capturing audio with great quality.

-Local recording: For podcasts in which you participate together with other interlocutors, despite the fact that the host is recording by means of a mixing console or through remote recording that some programs and applications make (Skype, Zencastr, Zoom …), it is It is advisable to make a local copy, which will offer better quality to begin with since it can be done with a better microphone and without the possible quality problems derived from the ups and downs in the Internet connection. Subsequently, a mix can be made that includes locally recorded audio, which would be sent over the Internet as an audio file with the highest quality.

-Shipping without compression: Thanks to services such as Google Drive or WeTransfer, the file resulting from the local recording of the audio can be sent without the need to edit or compress it, so that the receiver has it in the highest quality.

-Recording on separate tracks: If possible, it is desirable, either through a platform that allows it (Hindenburg, Rode Reporter …) or through a mixing console or audio interface. This allows the different audio sources of those who participate in the recording to be managed separately to correct possible deficiencies or incidents during the recording.

-Airplane mode: A call or notification of the receipt of a message or email can interrupt or even ruin the recording, so it may be a good idea to activate airplane mode to avoid this.

-Avoid noise: Disconnect the landline (and mobile), silence the computer, turn off the television, even disconnect the bell and the telephone or (even if it involves a sacrifice in summer) turn off the fan and / or air conditioning. Any possible noise caused by an appliance or device can be annoying.

.