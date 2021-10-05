How to improve the security of user accounts in Google

Google is a Strong advocate for the use of 2-Step Verification, also known as two-step authentication, to make user accounts more secure against possible access attempts by third parties.

In fact, in recent years, it has encouraged the use of two-step authentication through the development of technologies, such as the possibility of using Chrome on Android as a security key for those who do not have a physical security key or do not wish to use another method, as well as efforts to develop modern physical security keys for those who choose this preference.



Likewise, Google announced today, in celebration of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, that it is working on the development of secure and convenient authentication technologies with the idea of ​​gradually reducing the use of passwords in the long term in the authentication process in the accounts.

In this announcement they also add that By the end of this year, it will establish that the accounts of more than 150 million additional users will have two-step authentication activated by default.

In fact, some may be familiar with this movement, since the company already offered a preview of it last May that has now just been specified.

At this point, it should be noted that it was in 2018 when Google announced that only 10% of user accounts have two-factor authentication activated, which can give us an idea of ​​the entire journey that its initiative has taken. promoting 2FA (two-step authentication).

According to Google:

At this time, we are automatically enrolling Google accounts that have the proper backup mechanisms to make a smooth transition to 2SV. To make sure your account has the correct settings, please take our Quick Security Review.

As a reminder, we also have the fact that recently Google warned that it will begin to require creators associated with YouTube to have two-step authentication activated, as we mentioned last summer, affecting some two million creators before a measure that will take effect on November 1.

Google further notes that it is implementing a feature in the Google app so that users can access all the passwords stored in the Google Password Manager.

It also points out that it is distributing more than 10,000 physical security keys to high-risk users for free, in addition to other initiatives such as One Tap and the launch of the new family of APIs called Google Identity Services that allows the use of secure tokens instead of passwords to access third-party partner websites and applications such as Reddit or Pinterest.

More information: Google