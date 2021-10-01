How to improve the search experience with the new Google experiments

Google has just shared that it is carrying out two experiments focused on making it easier for users to continue with their research through web searches, the first being carried out in Chrome to help users in their inquiry into a specific topic, while the second is being carried out in Chrome OS to make it possible to compare search results.

The aim is to prevent users from wasting time visiting the browsing history to return to the visited websites, with the possibility of not finding a website that they have previously visited and whose information is useful.



Regarding the experiment that Google is carrying out in Chrome, it is a new feature called Journeys and basically what it does is group the pages visited, available in the history, on a specific topic, either to plan a trip or to buy an electronic product, among other possibilities, so that users can take stock and review the information obtained throughout their research, operating at the local level, since at the moment there is no will save nothing in the users account, although Google leaves the door open to the possible synchronization in the future to be available on several simultaneous devices.

We are rolling out Journeys as an experiment in Chrome Canary on desktops and look forward to receiving feedback so we can continue to improve before rolling it out widely.

Google remembers that users can delete their browsing history in several ways, although it will also offer the possibility of deleting the pages visited from the research carried out.

As far as Chrome OS is concerned, Google says it is experimenting with a new side panel so that users can simultaneously view a specific page along with search results simultaneously. To do this, they have to press the G icon available next to the search bar to activate the side panel.

According to Google:

We will first experiment with this feature in the Chrome OS dev pipeline with Google Search, and with any broader implementations in the future, we aim to bring it to more platforms with support for more default search engines.

For each of these two experiments, Google awaits input from users themselves to make the subsequent improvements:

You may start to see Journeys in Chrome Canary on the desktop and the new side panel in the Chrome OS dev channel, so we wanted to explain a bit more about how they will work and as always, we look forward to your feedback.

The logical thing will be to wait for these two new functions, if nothing happens along the way, they become part of the stable versions of Chrome and Chrome OS.

More information: Google