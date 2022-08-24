- Advertisement -

Currently, video are an important part of phones, they are so important that there are titles that are played at a competitive level on smartphones. For this reason, many current phones incorporate a high performance mode to the experience, a function that is vital for demanding games such as open world.

If your mobile has the necessary power, you can turn it into a more friendly phone with video games.

Now, in addition to the automatic functions that optimize the power of the device, you can also improve the performance of the games on an mobile manually. Believe it or not, your phone has all the necessary tools for you to arrange each section as you like.

Here we will give some of the improvements that you can apply so that you perform to the maximum in that title that you like so much. You will notice that there will be a before and after in the execution of heavy video games, these will be very fluid, free of slowdowns and other annoying obstacles.

How to improve the performance of games on an Android mobile?

– Increase the refresh rate: If the mobile supports this function, please enter “Settings” – “Display”. Select “Advanced” and click on “Refresh rate”, choose the highest possible rate.

– Turn off the Force 4x: better known as multisample anti-aliasing, it serves to improve the visual quality of video games, but significantly worsens performance. There will be frame rate drops and slowdowns. So if your goal is to be competitive, it’s best to turn it off. Enter “Settings”, go to “About phone” and press “Build number” seven times. Go back to the main settings menu and tap on “System”. Click on “Developer Options”, look for the option “Force 4x MSAA” and turn it off.

– Enable Dolby Atmos sound: Audio fidelity is a determining factor in games like Call of Duty: Mobile. Dolby Atmos will help you to have a surround and detailed sound that will allow you to locate the enemy through the noise of footsteps or gunshots. Go to “Settings”, choose “Sound and vibration”. Go into “Sound Quality and Effects”, turn on “Dolby Atmos”.

– Use the Game Booster app: its goal is to optimize the mobile as best as possible for video games. It’s very practical, since you won’t have to do each step manually, but rather the application will do its job in a matter of seconds. It will also turn off notifications so they don’t interrupt you while you play.

– Use a command: making hardware changes to improve the gaming experience is a good idea. It’s simple, with a controller your performance will improve exponentially, mobility and aiming will no longer be a problem, you’ll take down enemies easily. Best of all, you have the best mobile gaming controls at your disposal, but you can also use the ever-reliable DualShock 4.