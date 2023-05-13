How to improve sound quality on Android

- Advertisement -

The quality of sound on android sometimes it may not live up to your expectations. This is noticeable when listening to music or watching videos, whether using speakers, cheap headphones for Android and it can even happen to you in those with the best features.

Before trying to modify advanced settings, the first thing is to calibrate the sound quality in the app you use to listen to music or watch videos.

Fortunately, there is more than one trick that you can apply to significantly improve the sound on Android. Some of them may involve going to the developer options of your device. However, all the methods that you will find below are extremely easy to put into practice.

Tricks to improve sound quality on Android

– Adjust the equalizer settings: It’s not a feature that comes built into every Android device. However, in case of having it, the option to adjust the equalizer allows you to improve the sound levels at different frequency ranges and achieve a tonal balance.

– Download music in high resolution: If your mobile or tablet supports playback in high-quality formats, then it is preferable that you download music with the highest possible bit rate. Most music streaming services offer audio in MP3 quality. However, one of the best options when it comes to high-quality formats is FLAC files.

– Use Google sound amplification: Google sound amplifier is an app created to work simultaneously with the device’s sound settings. Basically, this application enhances and filters both the volume and the frequencies of the audio files.

– Change Bluetooth codec settings: Bluetooth codecs are encoding protocols. Through these, the data that makes it possible for the wireless headphones to work with your device is transmitted. Changing the setting to a codec, such as AAC, may cause the device to reproduce sound with better quality.

– Disables absolute volume: if you are having trouble listening properly through your Bluetooth devices. You may need to disable the absolute volume option. It is because through this function the links of the volume levels of your headphones or speakers with your mobile or tablet are established.