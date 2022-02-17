How to improve Siri’s pronunciation

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Siri is the personal assistant developed by Apple and guided by Artificial Intelligence. Just say “Hey Siri”, and then ask her for something and the machine will execute it.

There is a tool to perfect the pronunciation of Siri, Apple’s personal assistant guided by Artificial Intelligence

Although his compliance with the orders received never fails, andn occasions his pronunciation leaves a lot to be desired. Some somewhat convoluted words or difficult last names can make Siri choke, but there is a way to train it in improving your pronunciation.

If you want to help Siri correctly pronounce and understand a name, you must first enter your contact list. It is also possible to correct Siri with the command “Change how you pronounce [nombre del contacto]”. But here we will explain a manual process to modify and correct this aspect. Once you are inside the contact list you must follow the following steps:

-Edit contact: From the contact list, search for the name of the person whose pronunciation Siri needs to improve. Click on it and then, in the upper right corner, click on “Edit”.

-Add field: Within the menu that opens when you enter the “Edit” option, first click where it says “Notes”. Once you have accessed this section you will see an option called “Add field”. This is where you can refine and correct the phonetic pronunciation of the virtual assistant.

what you should do ands write the name in question as it sounds for Siri to pronounce it that way. This problem will be more frequent if you have contacts with names in English or in other languages ​​whose spelling does not correspond to their pronunciation, as is the case with the Spanish language. In addition to your contacts, this can be used to improve Siri’s pronunciation of names of musical artists, streets or restaurants.

.