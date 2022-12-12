How to improve privacy on iPhones by avoiding personalized ads

If there is something that is certain, it is that the iphone They are quite safe phones. They do not lack problems from time to time, like Android, but in general the benefits offered in this section are quite good. Even the work with privacy is conveniently advanced, but there are always ways to improve it as we are going to tell you.

One thing that does happen with Apple phones is that, one way or another, the hardware developers and the rest of the advertisers they end up knowing the preferences you have, and this suggests that there is still work to be done when it comes to iPhone privacy. The thing is that when doing this they show ads that are relevants for the owner of the smartphone, which can be distracting when using the device. But there is a way to avoid this – although the advertising will continue to arrive, since it is intrinsic to the applications.

Avoid personalized advertising on iPhones

What you have to do is use the options setting that exist in the terminals of the Cupertino company, because everything that needs to be modified is on the device itself (no need to resort to third-party apps, options that can only be run from a computer). The steps that you have to take are the ones that we are going to list below:

The first thing is to access the iPhone Settings, for which you can click on the gear-shaped icon that is among the installed applications.

Now, you have to enter the section called Privacy and security that is in the list that you will see on the phone screen. Here, find Apple Advertising, which is an option that you need to tap to access the configuration options it offers.

Among the existing possibilities, there is a slider called Personalized ads that you must disable (it turns gray, this confirms that you have performed the action correctly).

Once this is done, you are done and, from this moment, you will not see advertising that is relevant to you, which will mean that you waste less time using services such as the official application store.

As we have indicated, this does not reduce the number of ads you see on the iPhone, since these are controlled by Apple itself and, therefore, ensures that there is no shortage of suitable ones so that their services to third parties make sense. But, the fact is that the action that we have indicated is an additional way to improve privacy because advertisers will not know what you like, and this is always positive and important.

