how to improve headphone volume when using an apple iphone

He volume maximum of the headphones It can vary depending on its manufacturer and, also, on the quality of the accessory itself. Low-end headphones can sometimes have low maximum volume, which can be a problem in noisy places. The thing is, if the phone you use is a iphoneyou can use a trick that allows you to force this parameter to get the most out of it.

Although the iPhone cannot increase the physical power of the headphones as such, since this is given by the drivers integrated into the product in question, there is a possibility in the Apple product that can help you. And the truth is that there is no danger doing this because the most that can happen is that you have to suffer moments of distortion depending on the content you play.

So you can improve the volume of headphones with an iPhone

One of the things you should know is that, to achieve this, it is essential that you have the operating system installed on the Apple phone. iOS 16. With other older versions this is simply impossible. Also, what you do is an artificial process, so it is possible that you lose some sound quality, a detail that you must take into account. These are the steps you have to take to achieve the goal in question:

Open the iPhone Settings application in the usual way, for example, click on the icon that has a cogwheel image among all the ones you have on your phone.

The next step you must take is to enter the section called Accessibility. You will now see a large number of options, among which you will find one called Audio/Visual. Click on it.

On the terminal screen you will see a good number of options available, but the one that interests you is Settings for headphones. Inside, there is a slider that you have to activate so that you see in the lower area of ​​the screen an element that allows you to set three parameters for the amplification you want to set: Light, Moderate, and Strong. Try each one of them so that you use the one that suits your needs.

Done this, you are done.

This option, designed for people who have hearing problems, can also be a possibility for get more out of low-quality headphones when you use them with iPhones. Of course, at any time, you can decide to kill the feature by disabling the slider that we mentioned in the previous steps.

