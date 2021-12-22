How to identify the sender of an SMS

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

It is often the case, especially with commercial SMS, that it is not possible at first to know who the sender of the message is. If, for whatever reason, you need to know the phone number and identity of the person who sent you that message, there is a procedure to identify the sender of the SMS.

If the sender of the SMS has hidden his number with a payment service, it is almost impossible for you to be able to identify the person

You should also know that the sender may use paid services to hide his identity. These tools allow you to send SMS through a fake number, or using a name that is not real either. If so, it will be difficult for you to identify the sender with these processes. If you have used these services, it is likely a scam such as “smishing”.

Next, we explain the different ways by which you can identify the sender of an SMS.

-Through WhatsApp: Copy the phone number that sent you a message and open a WhatsApp chat from the messaging app. That way, you can access the sender’s profile and, if you’re lucky, see their photo and other personal information. If the sender of the SMS wants to hide his identity on purpose this method may not work, but you can always try.

-Number identification pages: On the web you will find numerous pages that offer a telephone number identification service. Some of the most used and effective pages in this regard are yellowpages.es, very useful for commercial SMS, or listspam.com. Other websites of this type, where you will mainly find company phone numbers, are whosenumber.info, whonosllamo.com or whohallamado.es.

-Google: Resorting to the Google search engine may be the first thing that comes to mind. When you enter the phone in question in the search engine, you will most likely come across a lot of useless information. However, it may be that you are lucky and you find the identity of the phone number that sent you a message.

