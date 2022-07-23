How to identify the cell phone with the best battery, these are the features to review

What is the with the best ? (Photo: The Spanish)

In the past, practically the only function of cell phones was to make and receive calls, but today they have reached a large number of services that make life easier for people.

From a quiet afternoon in bed watching a series on some streaming platform, playing music while exercising, to being the number one work tool for users; All these are activities that can be carried out with cell phones and therefore, it would be annoying if in any of these cases the device turns off because it ran out of charge.

Undoubtedly, Today the most important factor to consider when changing phones is the quality of your battery, For this reason, the most relevant aspects to evaluate in a cell phone that is for sale are explained below.

Battery that lasts all day

According to the manufacturer Honor, there is an important aspect when purchasing a new phone and it is the battery capacity, because according to the functions and needs of people it is necessary that they remain on and available throughout the day.

With the above, when comparing different phones, the charging capacity should be reviewed, which is measured in milliamps per hour, the higher the number, the better. As a practical matter, the minimum acceptable should be 4500 mAh, which will allow around 12 hours of video playback on a single charge.

processor efficiency

For a cell phone to meet the performance expectations of users and not leave them incommunicado at the least opportune moment, it must consume little energy and offer long battery life, something in which processors play a very important role.

However, this is the part where the sellers and the data sheets of the virtual stores confuse the buyers, since they do not have to know about processors and their capabilities. In this sense, a good indicator is that the device has a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

Loading time

Telephones are becoming more and more essential in people’s daily lives, for example to work, and for this reason it is no longer possible to have a cell phone attached to the current for several hours, since you have to answer calls, answer messages, send emails , and do other tasks.

For this reason, the research and innovation teams of the manufacturing companies have been focusing on the development of fast charging technologies, for the moment, a mobile shouldn’t have to be connected to the plug for more than 2 hours, and that’s quite a long time.

Honor X9. (photo: Honor)

Innovations in battery cells

This is another technicality that users don’t have to know at face value, however, if a vendor does mention this it would be very helpful to know something about it.

Normally, cell phone batteries have been made of a single cell or a maximum of two, which are the conduits through which electrical energy flows, however, some manufacturers like Honor have been incorporating a dual circuit battery system into a single cellbased on a positive-pole negative-pole structure, making phones charge faster and their batteries are thinner and more efficient.

While this sounds like something out of a physics class, if a brand rep in a store brings this up, it’s worth considering the model of phone you’re trying to sell.

