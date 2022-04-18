How to hide your photo and WhatsApp connection time from some of your contacts

WhatsApp has been preparing for some time an improvement of its privacy options for which we can choose more precisely who can see what under the new configuration My contacts except.

This advanced privacy is now beginning to be activated for all users -first, in the beta- and with it you will be able to selectively hide your profile picture, last connection time and info of some of your contacts.

Hide profile picture

Until now, WhatsApp treated all your contacts the same: either you allowed everyone to see your profile picture, or none. Now it is possible to take a middle path and hide your profile picture from some of your contactswithout the need to delete or block them.

In this way, all your contacts will be able to continue seeing your profile picture, except for those specific ones that you do not allow. To configure it, you must enter the privacy options and choose My contacts except in the option Profile photo. You will have to choose those from whom you want to hide your profile picture.

As soon as you hit the save button, those you’ve bookmarked will no longer be able to see your profile picture, despite being able to continue messaging you. This is the summary of the necessary steps.

in the tab chat of WhatsApp, tap on the menu ⋮

tap on Settings

tap on Bill

tap on Privacy

tap on Profile photo

Choose My contacts except

Mark the people you want to hide your contact photo from

Hide the last connection time

Another data that you can now selectively hide in WhatsApp is the time of last connection, that is, what time did you connect for the last time. Similar, but not the same as if you are online at that moment (this data is public, although WhatsApp has recently begun to restrict it).

With the new setting My contacts exceptyou can make all your contacts see when you were last connected, except for those that you indicate specifically. You will find the setting in the privacy options of WhatsApp, in hour of last timepicking out My contacts except.

The next step is the same as always: check the box of those people you have saved in your contacts whom you want to hide the last time you connected to WhatsApp. This is the summary of the steps:

in the tab chat of WhatsApp, tap on the menu ⋮

tap on Settings

tap on Bill

tap on Privacy

tap on hour of last time

Choose My contacts except

Mark the people from whom you want to hide your last connection time

Hide the info

Finally, WhatsApp also allows you selectively hide your info, the old WhatsApp text statuses. If you use them frequently and prefer to keep them out of the eyes of some of your contacts, now you have the tools to do it.

To hide your WhatsApp info from some of your contacts, go to the WhatsApp settings, in the section of Bill Y Privacy. tap on Info and choose My contacts except, to later mark the contacts that you do not want to see your WhatsApp info. These are the necessary steps: