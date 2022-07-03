How to hide your last WhatsApp connection on iPhone

- Advertisement -

By default, WhatsApp show online status and the last connection to all your contacts. You can have the privacy option to hide some details. It is very easy to configure it, in this post we will show you the step by step.

Hide your last connection in WhatsApp for iPhone

It is impossible to remove the “online” when you are connected, this will be the only data that will be visible and as soon as you exit the app There will no longer be any status to display at that time (and in the future) as long as you make the following adjustment.

Open the WhatsApp app Click on the Settings section “Account” section Choose the “Privacy” option Then in “Last time” Select the setting according to your needs.

Placing the setting to “Nobody” means that no one will see your last connection on WhatsApp. In the option of your contacts, only the contacts that you have added will be able to see your last connection. The default option of “Everyone” is for everyone including those who have your WhatsApp number even if you don’t have them as saved contacts.

You will notice that the experience changes with your contacts since you will not be able to see their last connection status, only when they are online. It can be very useful for those people who are constantly harassed for being present in your app. It is somewhat similar to what happens with read checks. Everyone chooses if it is a good option to hide them or not.

Remember that when making this adjustment, it also applies to your session on Mac, Windows or on the web page depending on the alternative session you have activated. Are there any other tricks you use to hide your connection? It seems to us that it is the only way until WhatsApp allows another type of privacy. Share this short tutorial to a friend, family member, or acquaintance who you know would find it helpful to hide their last online status.

We suggest you read this complementary post: how long does it take for messages to disappear on WhatsApp.