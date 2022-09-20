How to hide the profile picture on WhatsApp [Vídeo]

- Advertisement -

When someone blocks you on , you can tell because their disappears, and even if you write to them, those messages are never delivered (and, therefore, neither the double check that indicates that it has been delivered to the user’s phone nor neither the double blue check that would indicate that he has read it).

However, you should know that WhatsApp allows a user to hide the profile picture from one person, several or all. Those users will not see your profile picture, but to them, however, the messages will be delivered…

There are many reasons why you might want to hide your profile photo from one or more contacts: to preserve your privacy, because you want to upload a specific photo that you don’t want someone to see, or any other reason.

If you find yourself in that situation, today in this we are going to explain how you can hide your profile picture on WhatsApp in a very easy way, selecting who or who you want not to be able to see it, and leaving it visible to those contacts that you do want to see it. see. Take a look at this short video:

As you have seen, it will take less than a minute to be able to select who you want to see your profile picture. You just have to follow the steps that we have explained in the video and you will get it in a matter of seconds.

If you want to know more tips and tricks to take advantage of WhatsApp and the rest of your favorite social networks, we advise you to subscribe now to our YouTube channel. This way you will be aware of all the videos that we publish periodically. Of course, you can also see them all here, at TreceBits.com, where every day we bring you the latest news from the Internet, Social Networks and New Technologies.