How to hide the number of “likes” on Instagram

In order to minimize the pressure on its users, Instagram added a few months ago the option to hide the “likes” accumulated by a publication.

In addition to posting new content, likes on previous posts can also be hidden.

In this way, creators can concentrate on the content, on its creation and publication, not worrying and not feeling pressured by its dissemination and impact, as recorded in the metrics related to the reaction of the rest of the users.

The option to hide likes can be activated from the new content publication menu itself. Before publishing the photo or video, below where the text that accompanies the publication is entered and where other users are tagged or the location is added, the “Advanced settings” menu appears. It will be there where the option “Hide likes and views counter in this publication” will have to be activated.

This new option also allows you to hide from other users the counters that reflect how many times your posts have been seen, can even be done retroactively on previously published publications.

How to hide likes on Instagram

The procedure to hide Instagram likes from previous posts is as follows:

-To access to the Instagram user profile.

-Press on the icon with the three parallel black lines located in the upper right corner.

-To select the Settings menu.

-Look for the publications in which you want to hide the likes.

-Activate the “Hide likes and views counter” option.

It is a measure implemented by Instagram to minimize some of the negative effects that are attributed to it and that fall on the experience of its users, something that was revealed when the massive bombardment of advertising received by teenagers on Instagram was known, according to recently unveiled.

