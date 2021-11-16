How to hide the likes of your posts on Facebook

In case you did not know, Facebook currently has a public function that allows its users the possibility of hide the total number of I like it in your posts.

This tool, in addition to debating whether it is beneficial or not, it has more impact than you think. Ranging from mental health problems of users, to the benefits of personal or business accounts with a high flow of reactions.

It certainly turns out to be an important function, which can help millions of people depending on the use they are looking for. So, focusing on the main thing for now, let’s go through the procedure to hide the likes of your posts within Facebook.

Steps to hide the number of reactions from your posts and from other users on Facebook

– Open the Facebook application on your mobile.

– Click on the three white stripes, located in the upper right corner for Android phones, and in the lower right corner for iOS.

– Go down as far as possible until you hit the tab of Settings and privacy, represented with a cogwheel.

– Once the menu has been displayed, enter Setting.

– In the block References, go into Reaction preferences.

– Select if you want to hide the reactions only for your publications, or for those of other people.

The use of this function is discussed by many, since it is well known that the number of reactions that both companies and individuals receive on social networks, define what is trend and what is not, in addition to generating income for those content creators, due to the views of the publication. In this general section, some things can be said and others, but there is a more worrying factor, and it is mental health.

Various studies carried out in recent times show how social networks, the amount of followers and the number of likes, provoke on the younger generations, negative, toxic and unhealthy effects in terms of mental stability.

The function of hiding the number of I like it is available to anyone, so its activation is voluntary and for anyone who is interested in having a little more privacy, specifically in this regard.