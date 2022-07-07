HomeTech NewsAppsHow to hide the calling number on iPhone

How to hide the calling number on iPhone

For various reasons (security, privacy, to play a joke…) it may be convenient to hide the phone number from which a call is made. In the case of the iPhone there is a simple way to achieve it no need besides installing any software additional.

iPhone mobiles allow you to hide the number from which you are calling, either for all calls, or only for an individual call

For greater peace of mind for those who are going to hide their identity in a call, remember to do so does not contravene any aspect of the contract with the mobile operator nor does it affect the operation of the device in any way.

Apple offers two possible ways to hide the phone number when making a call, so that the user can choose between one or the other depending on their needs. In case you want to hide the phone number on all callsYou will have to follow the following steps:

-Access to Settings.

-Select “Phone settings”.

-Enter under “Show my caller ID”.

-Appear an activation selector that must be left in the off position, and thus the iPhone will no longer show the number identification for any calls.

If you want to deactivate the identification of the number from which the call is made for only one telephone call, the procedure to follow is simpler, since it is enough to add a code before typing the telephone number to which you wish to call. As will be seen, a simpler method but that must be activated each time you want to call with a hidden number.

In the case of Spain, this code is as follows:

#31#

Thus, when you want to call the telephone number 123 45 67 89 without showing your own number, what you would have to type on the iPhone would be the following:

#31#123456789

The receiver would see how his phone rings but on your screen it would indicate “Hidden number”.

This initial code to hide the call is different in each country, and it may also happen that some operators have this option restricted, so a preliminary check will have to be carried out before knowing if it works with the operator with which the line is contracted. .

Hidden number calls are usually used from switchboards and by online marketing and sales platforms, but with this way of activating them they can be available to any iPhone user.

