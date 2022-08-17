How to hide the author of a message you forward on Telegram

- Advertisement -

There is no doubt that one of the best instant messaging applications currently on the market is . The popular alternative WhatsApp has managed to position itself as one of the most used options when it comes to sending s to our friends and loved ones. Also, if you are lucky enough to know the best tricks for Telegram, you will be able to get the most out of this free instant messaging service that s some very interesting functions. An app with a lot to offer And Telegram’s strong point lies in the possibilities offered by this platform so that you can get more out of it than ever. For example, we have already explained how to enter new groups on this platform, how to configure the automatic deletion of messages on Telegram and other tricks. In addition, the team behind the development of Telegram does not stop releasing updates to further improve this service. For example, they recently introduced Telegram Premium, a paid option that includes all kinds of features. And it is that Telegram stands out over WhatsApp for the large number of functions it offers, so if you know the best tips and tricks, you will be able to take advantage of the possibilities offered by this instant messaging platform. One of the most comfortable functions that Telegram offers is the possibility of forwarding a message that has been written to you or that you have seen in a group. The problem is that, when you forward this message, the sender or of the message appears. So you can forward messages on Telegram without the author being seen Well, you know that there is an option that allows you to hide the author of the message very easily. We are talking about the “Hide the sender” function in Telegram and that it is extremely easy to use, as you will see later. All you have to do is click on the message you want to send and click on the “Forward” button. Now, select the chat you want to send this message to, as you normally would. But, before sending the message, you must click on the “forward message” box. You will see a drop-down menu of options open. Finally, you just have to check the option “Hide the sender” so that nobody knows the source of this message. As we have told you before, the process to forward any Telegram message without putting the original author is very simple, so do not hesitate to use this simple trick to hide the sender of any message you intend to forward. >