How to hide recommendations on your new Chromecast

The arrival of the new Chromecast of the Internet giant brought with it two great novelties. On the one hand, it was the first Google multimedia player to come with an operating system. And the best of all the OS used was Google TV, the new interface that comes to succeed Android TV on all kinds of devices. It should be noted that Google TV offers many more functions than its predecessor, in addition to all kinds of functions so that you get the most out of it. And, if you also know the best tricks for this operating system, the better. In this way, regardless of whether you have a Smart TV with Google TV, or the latest Google Chromecast media player, you will be able to take advantage more than ever of all the possibilities offered by the successor to Android TV Change the interface of Google TV to be simpler One of the problems that we find in the Google TV operating system is that, as you may have already seen, it has an interface that is really loaded with recommendations. It is fine for Google to recommend applications to download or movies, among other things, but it is excessive and annoying for many people on certain occasions. Without a doubt, it is something that the great G should improve, because as we said, many users may feel that having so many recommendations in the interface could spoil their user experience. Surely they will be adjusting this section so as not to saturate the user so much, but in the meantime there is no other option than to access the settings and change the configuration to avoid that constant advertising. Of course, luckily, below you will see that you can deactivate these recommendations, and that it is very easy to do so. The only thing you will have to do is change a section in the Settings of your Smart TV or on the device where you are using this operating system, so that all these recommendations no longer appear. In this way, you will stop seeing ads for upcoming Disney + releases and other platforms that you have not subscribed to. Next, we leave you with the steps to follow. Go to Settings, click on Accounts and sign in. Once this is done, look in the Applications Only Mode menu to activate its button. As we told you, the steps to stop seeing all Google TV recommendations are very easy and fast. Once you have done them, you can now enjoy a clean interface. In addition, and as you may have imagined, the process is completely reversible, so you can return the interface to its original state whenever you want. >