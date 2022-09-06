How to hide on Facebook the day that is your birthday step by step

- Advertisement -

One of the great uses that is usually given to is to know the date of the /">birthdays of the contacts that you have in the social network. This prevents you from missing the day in question due to having a bad memory. But, maybe, you want only who you want to know the day you were born, and this is something that we show you how to achieve. Luckily, Facebook has thought about it and there is a way to the date of your birthday, but it is true that the -official- tool to achieve it is not particularly accessible in the social network interface. But, once you know the route through the build menus to follow, you’ll find that in a very short time you can do this quite safely and effectively – which is exactly what it’s all about. We are going to show you the steps you have to take. This is how you can hide the date of your birthday on Facebook The best way to do this is to use the web client of the social network, since the steps to take are simpler and, therefore, it will take much less time than if you decide to use one of the versions for mobile devices that currently exist. Consequently, the ideal is that you sit in front of the computer to follow the steps that we are going to show you below and you will verify that they are not dangerous at all. The first thing is that you access Facebook with the browser you usually use. Once you are inside your profile (you may need to enter your username and password), you must click on the name below the image that identifies your account. You access all the configuration options that exist and, there, you have to look for the tab called Information. Click on it. Now in the area on the left you must select the section called Basic and contact information. Scroll down until you see your own birthday date and, on the right, click on the icon in the shape of a cogwheel or a group of people. All the display options that exist on Facebook appear in a window, ranging from for everyone to see (Public) until only friends have this possibility. If you select Only me, no one will see it in the entire social network. Choose what fits your needs at the moment and, done this, you are finished and you have everything perfectly configured. Obviously, if you wish, you can redo the actions that you have carried out with the previous steps so that all Facebook users can see the date of your birthday again. Therefore, what we have proposed is completely reversible so that you always have exactly how you want your account to be configured in one of the most used social networks today. >