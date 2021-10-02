How to hide my phone number on Telegram

The issue of discretion is very important in all messaging and social media apps. There is no reason to shout to the 4 winds that we have opened an account anywhere, and much less in Telegram, where the same application notifies the contacts that you have just joined their list of users and can show the phone number .

This function is natively set. However, there is the possibility of disable this option so that you go missing when you are in Telegram. This is what you should do.

Hide your account number on Telegram

Here are the simple steps to increase your privacy on Telegram (something we usually recommend on our t.me/wwwhatsnew channel):

– Enter the app and click on the Settings icon, which is located in the lower right corner, at least on iOS.

– Go to the Privacy and security section.

– In the Privacy section, select the Phone number tab.

– Finally, click on the Nobody option, so that the configuration is confirmed in this way.

It should be noted that from the same security portal you can also adjust who sees your last time and online, the profile photo and even the calls, among other things. The good thing about doing this is that they are simple steps but they can increase your privacy a lot.

In addition to the above, it is good to keep in mind that people will not be able to see your contact number, but users who add your number to their contacts will see it in Telegram only if they are your contacts. In addition, people will be able to find you by the username you have, although it is much better to have a userID than your personal line number.

