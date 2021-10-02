How to hide my phone number on Telegram?

Privacy is a crucial issue in any application or service that we occupy and if it is about messaging, much more. While Telegram has become a bit of a strange site for hacking and malicious bots, it still has excellent security and privacy options. In that sense, we want to show you how to hide your phone number in Telegram so that no one can see it or only who you want.

This process is very simple and for this we will take advantage of the native functions that the application incorporates. At the end, your phone number will be private and can only be seen by the users you add in the exceptions, if you do.

Steps to hide your phone number in Telegram

Telegram has the particularity of allowing users to be found based on their phone number or username. The second option is friendlier for our privacy, considering that, with the first, anyone could see our number in the profile. Also, if you have the option to find nearby people enabled, you are at risk of anyone being able to see your phone number.

But as we mentioned before, Telegram has the native function of hiding your phone number easily. In that sense, to start open the application and then touch the icon of the 3 stripes in the upper left. This will display a series of options where we are interested in “Settings”.





Once in this menu, enter the option “Privacy and Security” and then in “Telephone number”. There you will see 3 options: all, my contacts and no one, in addition you will immediately see the “Add exceptions” section to give visibility to only specific contacts.





In this way, when people enter your Telegram profile they will not be able to see your phone number and thus you can always keep it private.