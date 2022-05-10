How to hide in WhatsApp that you are “Writing…”

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

For certain conversations, at certain times, it can be a bitor uncomfortable knowing that the other person is reading that “Writing…” that appears on WhatsApp. It may be that we start writing and then erase, that in the end we decide not to answer, or do it later, or that what at first was going to be a great tirade ends in a dry “ok”. For all this, sometimes the best thing is that our interlocutor does not know if we are «Writing…» on WhatsApp or not.

WhatsApp does not allow you to hide this notification, but there is a trick that will allow you to go unnoticed

The most widely used instant messaging app in the world, with 2 billion users, does not offer any tools to directly suppress this notification. Nevertheless, there are some tricks that will allow you to hide that awkward “Writing…” sign. If you want to go unnoticed on WhatsApp and not leave traces of your activity, this is what you can do to hide yourself.

-Third-party apps: Let’s start with the most complicated way to achieve it. If you download and install an app like Flychat on your mobile, none of your WhatsApp contacts will be able to know if you are connected or writing. It is a free app, easy to use and that occupies very little memory on the phone.

-Airplane mode: Much faster and easier than downloading an app on your phone. Activate the airplane mode of your mobile, enter WhatsApp, write your message and send it. Nobody will be able to know if you are connected or not, or if you are writing or not. For your interlocutor to receive the message, yes, you must first deactivate airplane mode.

-Write your message outside of WhatsApp: SYou just have to open the notepad, or a Word document if you are using WhatsApp on the computer, and write your message there. Then copy the text, open WhatsApp again, paste it in the chat you want to send it to and that’s it. No one will know how long it took you to write your message.

